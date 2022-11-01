(November 1, 2022) The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigations Division is requesting the public's assistance with locating 14-year-old Kaci Furtado.
Police say Kaci was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire Way in Carson City at about 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Kaci was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
Kaci is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Kaci is known to frequent Mill's Park and may be in the area of 2218 East Long Street. Police say she does not have any medical problems and is not considered at-risk.
If you have seen Kaci or know anything that could help in finding her, please contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office Dispatch (775-887-2008), Sergeant Craig Lowe (775-283-7815), or Secret Witness (775-322-4900).