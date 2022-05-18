The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating 14-year-old Dante Williams.
Police say Dante left his home on May 15, 2022 and has not been seen by his parents since. Anthony is 5’6’’, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Dante may be carrying a backpack and wearing Jordan sneakers. He does not have any medical conditions and is not considered endangered.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)