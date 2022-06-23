The Nugget Casino Resort will host the Brantley Gilbert concert on June 24, 2022, at the outdoor Nugget Event Center on Victorian Avenue. For the safety of concertgoers, the following road closures will be in place.
Detailed road closures (6/24 from 12:15 a.m. until 6/25 at 12:00 a.m.)
- Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Highway to Victorian Plaza Circle (east side).
- Both sides of the Nugget Event Center:
- Victorian Plaza Circle (east side) from Avenue of the Oaks to Victorian Avenue.
- 10th Street from Avenue of the Oaks to Victorian Avenue.
- The section of Victorian Avenue from Pyramid to 10th will be open at 4:00 p.m. until after the concert only for ride share drop off. No parking is allowed in this area.
The road closures include a section closed for the downtown barricade construction project and time for event set up and tear down.
ROAD CLOSURE MAP linked here.
Parking and Shuttles
Parking is available at the Nugget’s West “Oyster Bar” parking lot, as well as the City of Sparks Parking Garage next to the Galaxy Theatre. The Nugget’s valet is closed at this time and the Nugget parking garage is limited to hotel guests and rewards members only. It is recommended to plan ahead for parking and arrive early.
Shuttles will be picking up and dropping off passengers at Sparks Christian Fellowship, 510 Greenbrae Dr., Sparks. The shuttles run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to leave their cars at home and find alternative transportation methods: shuttle, walk, bike, public transit, rideshare, and carpool.
Rideshare drop off is available on Victorian Avenue, entering off Pyramid Southbound onto Westbound Victorian Avenue ONLY. Cars will be able to pause briefly to drop off passengers and reroute back to Pyramid at 10th Street. No parking is available in this area.
The event is being held at the Nugget Events Center, Victorian Square.
(The City of Sparks)