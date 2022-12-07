Life Changes, Inc., in partnership with SilverSummit Health Plan and the Mill Street Care Center, will host the inaugural Christmas on 4th Street and Beyond' on December 22, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The event will be held at 550 E. 4th Street in Reno.
Life Changes, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, is seeking additional donations for this community outreach event.
They anticipate to impact and serve the most at risk in our community, including those who are experiencing homelessness or are at-risk of homelessness.
The event will provide all members of the community of 4th Street with a gift from Santa featuring scarves, gloves, beanies, and quality bags. We are hoping to include other much needed items and would be interesting in worthy with area business who are willing to donate to this amazing non-profit to further the cause.
All donations are tax deductible to the highest extent allowed by law.
Donations sought include any of the following:
- Reusable water bottles
- Unused socks
- Unused blankets
- Hygiene items (shampoo, conditioner, soap)
- Winter coats/jackets
- Test Strips (Fentanyl)
- Narcan
- Anything useful to ALL members of the community in need
A warming station will be available and hot drinks, food and goodie bags will be handed out by Santa and his elves!