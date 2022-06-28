The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is preparing for the upcoming 4th of July celebration and would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Independence Day.
Due to the volume of celebrants within the Stateline casino core, Nevada Beach, and Zephyr Cove areas throughout the weekend, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding our residents and visitors to be safe and mindful of the laws surrounding their festivities.
Hot weather and dry conditions continue to raise concerns about fire danger as we prepare for the Fourth of July weekend ahead. Please be aware of the fire restrictions where you are celebrating.
Fireworks
We would like to remind the public that possession, sale, trade, exchange, or discharge of fireworks are prohibited. It is also unlawful to possess or discharge fireworks within the County without having obtained the proper permits as set forth in Section 8.16.040. (Ord. 1356, 2012)
If anyone has concerns with other residents selling or using fireworks, call the non-emergency dispatch number at (775) 782-5126.
Public Safety Reminders
Incidents which will most likely result in an arrest or citation include acts that place celebrants or law enforcement officers in jeopardy; including fighting, theft, narcotic violations, severe public drunkenness, minors consuming or possessing alcohol, possession of or discharge of fireworks, or any other act that disrupts the ability to have a peaceful and safe environment for all.
Each year during these events, a large percentage of contacts and arrests are made of persons under the age of twenty-one. The curfew in Douglas County is midnight on July 4th and throughout the summer. Persons under the age of eighteen are subject to citation for being in violation of this ordinance. Persons under the age of twenty-one who are in possession of alcohol or under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be subject to arrest. Residents have to be twenty-one years or older to purchase and consume marijuana. It is still illegal to smoke marijuana in a public place and against the law to drive a vehicle under the influence.
Law Enforcement Presence
Persons planning to be at Nevada Beach are reminded per Douglas County Code 9.28.010, “open container of alcoholic beverage is unlawful” at that location. Any such containers, including their contents, will be confiscated for destruction by law enforcement with the potential for citation or arrest.
Throughout the Stateline casino core area, Zephyr Cove and Nevada Beach, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol will have increased patrol personnel on duty as well as in both the Carson Valley to handle calls for service and traffic enforcement, particularly targeting speeding and intoxicated drivers.
Call for a Ride, Stay Alive
All persons who consume alcohol during the 4th of July are encouraged to catch a ride with a sober driver or utilize a local driving service. This Fourth of July, commit to only driving 100 percent sober. Don’t lose your independence on Independence Day, and don’t be a deadly risk to yourself and other innocent people.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)