It's a Reno/Sparks favorite... the Dragon Lights Festival is back with even bigger and brighter new sculptures. But these sculptures celebrate more than just the lights, colors, and themes.
Huiyuan Liu, Dragon Lights event manager, says, "The point is we want to share this beautiful culture with people in the U.S. and from different cities in different states. The handcraftsmanship has been passed down for generations and the culture is being kept up for centuries in China. Everything you see her is handmade and it's a really unique craftmanship that we want to share with people all over the world."
From June 30th to Uugust 13th, over 40 groups of these bright and vibrant lantern sculptures will be illuminating the Wilbur D. Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. The organization says that their iconic Chinese dragon will be returning in a whole new form. And their interactive playground area has been expanded due to popular demand with over ten displays to touch and interact with. Food and drink vendors will also be at your service as well.
Liu says, "We'll be open all summer, we are open Monday through Sunday, and we're here until August 13th, so we want to see as many people from Reno as possible."
The dragon lights are open every night from 6 to 10:30PM.