This weekend, Envirolution, a local educational nonprofit, is hosting the annual Teacher and Student Recognition Event at the Truckee Meadows Community College William N. Pennington Applied Technology Center.
The event is happening on May 18 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. and is dedicated to showing appreciation to the teachers, students, and community professionals involved in Envirolution's Project ReCharge Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) educational program.
Project ReCharge is a hands-on, project-based STEAM curriculum and training program dedicated to educating and preparing students to become future STEAM and sustainability leaders and workers. This year-long program provides teachers with the classroom resources and training to equip their students with the knowledge, skills, community connections, and confidence needed to become sustainability detectives and inspire them to pursue careers in STEAM and clean energy sectors.
This event is sponsored by Tesla’s K-12 Education Gift Fund and the NV Energy Foundation as part of their CLEAN grant program focused on advancing and promoting the benefits of clean energy in Nevada.
As part of the program, students are challenged to identify real-life sustainability and environmental problems and develop projects addressing these issues in their homes, schools, and communities. During the event, students will present their projects to over 150 attendees from local school districts, community organizations, and local businesses.
Envirolution will also be hosting a battery recycling drive during the event as part of a student project in partnership with Redwood Materials.
Prizes will be given to top projects, and Envirolution will also announce the funding and implementation of selected student projects that will save Nevada’s economy thousands of dollars in energy costs while reducing carbon emissions. Project ReCharge has been turning student ideas into reality since 2014.
To date, 19 student projects have been implemented, saving over $1,100,000 in energy costs, reducing enough energy to power 737 homes, and cutting CO2 emissions by 3,712 metric tons, equivalent to removing 1,615 cars from the road.
Envirolution is one of four recipients of NV Energy Foundation’s CLEAN grant to deliver and improve access to clean energy education to Nevada students and communities.
