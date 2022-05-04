After being on hiatus since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nevada Museum of Art has announced that First Thursday will return to the Museum’s monthly programmatic line-up with live music presented in partnership with Loud As Folk, a regional singer-songwriter showcase.
The social event will feature beer by Great Basin Brewery, one of the program’s traditional hosts as well as the opportunity to explore the Museum.
The first one is happening Thursday, May 5 with musical guests John Courage, Greg Gilmore, and host Spike McGuire.
“We are thrilled to partner with Loud As Folk to continue the First Thursday tradition of showcasing local musical talent.” said Amy Oppio, COO/Deputy Director, Nevada Museum of Art. “Loud as Folk shares the Museum’s commitment to spotlighting regional artistic talent and together we look forward to welcoming members and guests back to Thursday evenings at the Museum.”
Established in the mid 1990s, First Thursday is one of the longest running programs presented by the Museum. With a focus on visual arts, alternative music and micro-brewed beer, the event has consistently gathered 600 to 1200 guests per month for over 25 years.
The event is presented on the first Thursday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m., admission is $15 for adults and free for museum members. Admission includes one free drink.
(Nevada Museum of Art)