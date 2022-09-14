The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is canceling four senior distributions today, September 14, 2022, due to hazardous air quality.
As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the AQI in Reno is in the hazardous range at 364.
The Food Bank will not have the CSFP or Senior Box program distributions today at Silverada Housing, Sierra Manor, Silverada Estates Mobile Home Park and Oddie and Sullivan distributions.
The Lockwood Mobile Harvest has also been canceled.
Any developments on these programs will be posted here.