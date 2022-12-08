Weather Alert

...Weaker Winter System Tonight into Friday Morning... ...Significant Sierra Winter Storm this Weekend... TONIGHT: Fast Moving, Weaker Storm, Sierra Pass Impacts A fast-moving storm will bring a quick few inches of snow and gusty winds to the Sierra tonight into Friday morning. Highest snow totals are expected along the Sierra crest north of Hwy 50 with 2-6 inches possible. Precipitation will largely be shadowed east of the Sierra crest, but travel along the west slopes of the Sierra may be difficult with long delays possible. Be sure to check with CalTrans for the latest road conditions and closures: www.quickmap.dot.gov THIS WEEKEND: Significant Sierra Storm. Major Pass Travel Impacts A significant winter storm is poised to impact the Sierra this weekend with the potential for several feet of snow from Friday night into late Sunday. Travel across the Sierra is not recommended this weekend and may be impossible at times. If you choose to do so, make sure to have proper supplies and plan for long delays. Winds will remain strong and gusty in the High Sierra with periods of stronger winds surfacing in valley locations. Areas of whiteout conditions will be possible across the Sierra on Saturday due to strong winds and heavy snowfall. Lower western Nevada valleys could see spillover rainfall Saturday as snow levels rise to 5000-6000 feet. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall during this timeframe could create some nuisance flooding for urban and poor drainage areas. Snow levels will then rapidly drop to all western Nevada valley floors by Sunday morning which will provide the best chances for a few inches snow accumulation and travel impacts across lower valleys.