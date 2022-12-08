(December 8, 2022) The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) has awarded $3 million to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) to address food security challenges in rural and Tribal communities.
Through their extensive network spanning northern Nevada, FBNN will develop a community-based approach to improve capacity and reach.
“Everyone should have access to food, no matter where you live in the state,” said NDA Director Jennifer Ott. “Initiatives made available through this funding will have a large impact on those in our rural communities and help us address the gap in food availability.”
Funding for this program is made possible through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).
The NDA sought a partner to better serve rural Nevada and Tribal communities to ensure they have sufficient food storage and distribution resources to fight food insecurity.
Since 2020, food banks have seen an increase in need throughout Nevada.
FBNN plans to conduct a study to determine where these funds will have the most impact.
“We are excited for this opportunity to strengthen and expand our partnerships in our rural and tribal communities,” said Nicole Lamboley, president & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “With a service area covering 90,000 square miles, there are many challenges to making sure that all of the communities have the nutritious food that they need. Together, we can serve all of these communities in a more comprehensive way.”
Find out more about FBNN at fbnn.org and learn about how the NDA is fighting food insecurity at agri.nv.gov.