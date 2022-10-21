Students and teachers at Pine Middle School are asking for community support for their school garden.
The school is currently looking for donations of leaves, hay bales, wood chips and cut grass to use in their compost bins and as additives for their soil.
They say these donations will build up their compost bin and help refurbish the nutrient's in the plants' soil beds.
Chelsea Hahn, a 6th Grade Science Teacher at the school, says “They have learned to harvest, and they’ve learned what the names of the tools are... and they can identify some of the plants that are out here. That’s been really exciting because it’s really gaining their knowledge, and they’re really excited to be out here.”
The produce grown in the garden also goes to their food bank for the students and community.
If you want to get involved, you can drop off bags of any donations of these items at the garden's entrance in front of Pine Middle School, 4800 Neil Road.