Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Reno today to discuss the Biden Administration’s health care priorities and to encourage seniors to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.
As part of his Latino Health Tour Mi Salud Importa, Secretary Becerra visited Café Con Papi for a listening session with Latino elected, education, and health care leaders on the Administration’s health care priorities including closing health disparities in Latino communities.
Secretary Becerra also took part in a roundtable where he talked with nursing home leadership, staff and patients about the importance of seniors getting vaccinated, highlighting the White House’s recently announced COVID-19 winter preparedness plan and Winter Playbook for Nursing Homes, which will make it even easier for Americans to access the tools that will protect them this holiday season – including tests through COVIDTests.gov.
The Biden Administration recently re-started the home-delivery program for testing kits as COVID-19 cases and deaths tick upward.
The plan and the playbook accelerate the Administration's efforts to protect some of the highest-risk Americans, including those living in long-term care facilities.