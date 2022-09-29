The Washoe County Health District is hosting a free drive-through flu shot event on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
The drive-through vaccine event makes it easy and convenient to get a flu shot for anyone 6 months and older.
Click here to schedule an appointment for the drive-through event at the Livestock Events Center here.
Appointments are recommended; however, a small number of walk-ins will be accepted.
The upcoming flu season, which peaks from October-February but can last until May, could be severe.
“Influenza data and forecasting from public health authorities around the world are indicating that it’s possible we could experience a severe flu season this year,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “It’s our recommendation that everyone 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine to help decrease the chance you end up with a severe case of flu that could result in a medical visit, hospitalization or even death.”
The high-dose senior flu vaccine will not be available at the Oct. 1, 2022, event. Seniors 65 years and older are at increased risk for complications from the flu and should obtain the high-dose vaccine at their doctor’s office or local pharmacy. If the high dose flu vaccine is not available, people in this age group should get any other age-appropriate flu vaccine instead.
Also available at the event will be the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster. More information on the bivalent booster can be found here.
Those looking to get both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 bivalent booster are asked to make an appointment for both vaccines here.
For more information and statistics about flu in Washoe County, click here.
