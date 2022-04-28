Stacy Conti-Salway, an offender who walked away from Jean Conservation Camp on March 24, 2020, is now in custody.
The Nevada Department of Corrections Inspector General's Office, with the help of The Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force of the United States Marshal Service, apprehended Conti-Salway in Vacaville, CA and she was booked into the Solano County Jail on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Conti-Salway was serving five to 20 years for burglary and robbery out of Lyon County.
A court date for additional charges is set for is Friday, April 29.
(The Nevada Department of Corrections assisted with this report)