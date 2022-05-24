May 25 Update:
Connor Leao has been found.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting assistance in locating 17-year-old Connor Leao.
CCSO says Connor left Carson High School at approximately 3 p.m. today and has not been seen by his parents since. Connor is 6’2’’, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. Connor was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (775) 887-2008 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.
Any further developments will be posted here.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)