This Wednesday and Thursday, the Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be parked in Gardnerville at the Douglas County Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane.
You can call 1-800-581-6266 and choose option one to make an appointment.
Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.
The Mammovan will be available for screenings at the Douglas County Senior Center on Wednesday, November 2, from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. and Thursday, November 3, from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. We accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.
Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.