If you are ready to add a family member to your home, you don’t have to travel far.
Locally owned South Reno natural pet food & supply store, Natural Paws, is hosting their annual “Mutts in May” adoption day on Saturday, May 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Natural Paws is located in the Raley’s Center at Galena Junction in South Reno and is committed to pet rescue.
Natural Paws will host several rescue groups including Nevada Humane Society, Pet Network Humane Society, Pawsibilities, CRCS, and Res-Que.
20% of dogs in shelters are purebred, so there will be large selection of lovable breeds & mutts! Whether your family would be a better fit for a quirky or mellow, active or lazy pet, you will be sure to find the right fit for your family.
Some rescues will be bringing cute kitties along as well. Each adoptee will receive a free 5lb bag of kibble from Natural Paws, as well as a lifetime of pet food advice for their dog or cat.
(Natural Paws Reno assisted with this report)