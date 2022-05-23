Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) and Nevada State Police (NSP) are partnering for Cops and Burgers 2022.
The fundraising event will have Nevada State Police officers from the Department of Highway Patrol trade in their badges for burgers to collect donations for Special Olympics Nevada’s Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR).
The event will feature burgers, music, a beer garden and a car show. The car show is open to all makes, models and year. The car show is $25 to register.
The event is being held in the parking lot of Baldini's in Sparks on Sunday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The lot will open at 7 a.m. for those participating in the car show. For more information on the car show, click here.
LETR is a year round fundraising campaign with a wide variety of fundraising events taking place throughout the year, culminating at the Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games.
(Special Olympics Nevada contributed to this report.)