While Memorial Day weekend is coming to an end, some campers we spoke to today are just getting started. Regardless of rain, wind, or thunder, people are still camping out here, and they're fully prepared too.
Julie Bauer, who came from Colorado, says, "Our vehicle is pretty well-prepared, we've got a shovel, a wrench, recovery gear and extra food and water, so if something were to happen, we're in pretty good shape."
Davis Creek Park rangers are saying that regardless of the stormy weather, they're campground was still packed over the weekend.
Even though it's the end of the holiday weekend and most of the campers have cleared out by now, people are still showing up and enjoying the great outdoors, even though the cloudy skies might not seem so great.
April Groth, from Carson City says, "We always bring a couple books so you can hide out in your tent to just hang out in the rain. I actually love to hike in the rain, so if you don't have little ones who might get cold or fussy, I enjoy hiking in the rain so just have extra clothes to change into and have a good attitude."
Regardless of the lack of sunshine, people still seemed to have fun and enjoy the weekend with their families.