Police asking for help looking for woman missing from Fernley

Police are looking for a missing woman, Breanna Sedgwick. Breanna is a 37-year-old Caucasian female, approximately 5'8" and around 225 lbs.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Breanne was last seen leaving her residence in Fernley around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9.
They say she left in a 2001 maroon Chevrolet pickup truck with a blue hood, license plate number 064P11.
According to police, she was wearing dark colored leggings and a dark green or black pullover hoodie. She advised that she was going to the store but hasn't been heard from since.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact LCSO Dispatch at 775-463-6620.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)