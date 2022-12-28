Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said on Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games as quarterback in place of Derek Carr.
McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch.
McDaniels also said defensive lineman Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman were placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Jones has an elbow injury and Perryman a shoulder injury.
The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the QB position. pic.twitter.com/1rdhTSsNKr— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 28, 2022