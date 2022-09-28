The City of Reno will close City Plaza (30 N. Virginia St. in Reno) to the public starting on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for an extended period of time to perform maintenance.
The work in the park will take approximately six weeks, and City Plaza is expected to reopen on Thursday, November 10.
Work will include replacement and slurry of the decomposed granite walking paths, irrigation repairs and replanting vegetation. Once the plants are replanted, additional closure time is needed in order to allow their roots to establish.
“Unfortunately, approximately 100 of the 500 plants installed in the spring were vandalized,” said Jaime Schroeder, Director of Parks and Recreation. “This work will take some time, as we still need to maintain all of our city parks. We are committed to keeping all of our parks vibrant and beautiful.”
A majority of the work in the Plaza will be done midday after Parks staff has addressed routine maintenance throughout the city.
The skateboarding elements currently on the Plaza will be relocated to Mira Loma and Idlewild Skate Parks.
City Plaza was closed for a similar amount of time in the spring to perform maintenance and improvements, including a landscaping project to promote native, pollinator-friendly and drought-tolerant vegetation.