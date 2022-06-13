Reno Man arrested on multiple charges of sex crimes with a juvenile

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have arrested Steven Alvarado, 21 years old of Cold Springs, for three felony counts relating to sex crimes against a 15-year-old.
Washoe County Deputies were originally alerted to Alvarado in December of 2021. Deputies met with the 15-year-old victim who told them that Alvarado would purchase the juvenile alcohol in exchange for sex. Patrol Deputies worked in combination with Detectives to investigate this incident. Through the course of the investigation Detectives learned that there were several young girls that Alvarado associated with.
Alvarado was arrested on June 8, 2022 and booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on three counts of statutory sexual seduction of a minor, a felony and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.
Detectives believe that there may be additional victims and witnesses related to this case and are asking for anyone with further information to contact them.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number WC21-6334.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)