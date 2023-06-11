Reno Painted Rocks hosted a Summer Paint Party today at the Spanish Springs Library.
The organizers invited anyone from the public to attend the painting party, they just had to bring their own supplies and rocks to enjoy the event.
Along with painting rocks, the painters participated in a Secret Summer Rock Exchange. The organizers asked everyone who attended to bring a gift wrapped and sealed rock of their own for the secret exchange. The painters also brought all of their own favorite summer snacks or treats to share with the group.
Reno Painted Rocks is an art abandonment group that creates art to leave it for someone to find, and they say the group is focused on spreading smiles, one painted rock at a time. You can follow their Facebook group for more rock painting events happening in the area.