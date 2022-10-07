Resort at Squaw Creek, a spacious mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe, will host community Oktoberfest event to mark the start of the fall season.
The event will feature multiple pop-up bars providing specialty Oktoberfest beer selections, delicious traditional Bavarian dining options, and several activities for guests.
“As the start of fall is here, we are excited to bring Bavaria to our beautiful alpine setting in North Lake Tahoe with our community Oktoberfest celebration,” said Dena Hunter, director of food and beverage for Resort at Squaw Creek.
“Not only will the event offer delicious Oktoberfest beer selections and traditional Bavarian food items, it will provide a fun-filled day with multiple activities the entire family can enjoy in our beautiful Olympic Valley setting.”
It takes place on Saturday, October 15 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the resort’s outdoor pavilion. Multiple pop-up bars will be serving Oktoberfest beer.
The event will also provide a menu of traditional Bavarian dishes including a house-made schnitzels, spaetzles, bratwursts, and pretzels, prepared by General Manager and Austria Native, Manfred Steuerwald. It will also include a dessert station featuring apple strudels.
Resort at Squaw Creek’s Oktoberfest event will include multiple activities throughout the day including a DJ and dancefloor, giant chess and checkers, cornhole, and more.
The event is $40 plus tax and gratuity. Entry to the event includes a complimentary commemorative beer stein, one free beer ticket, and unlimited access to the Oktoberfest food stations.
Additional beer, wine and cocktail selections will be available for an additional purchase. The event is open to all ages and is $22 plus tax and gratuity for guests 20 years old and younger.
Self-parking will be validated for the event.
Guests staying the night can enjoy an additional 15 percent off the resort’s best available rate with the Retreat to Northern California promotion which can be booked by visiting the resort’s website.
For more information on the Resort at Squaw Creek, please visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek.