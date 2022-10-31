(October 31, 2022) Reno-Sparks SCHEELS is hosting Washoe County K9 Partners for a Meet and Greet on Saturday, November 12th.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the parking lot side of SCHEELS.
The public is invited to come and meet the K9 unit for Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
You will be able to talk to the officers, meet and interact with the K9’s and support Washoe County K9 Partners by purchasing their 2023 Calendars.
The calendars will be purchased through SCHEELS and all proceeds will go directly to WCSO K9 Partners. The calendars will be sold at the Customer Service desk while supplies last.