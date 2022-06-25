Update June 25th, 2022 11:30 a.m.
Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection to the shooting of a male victim on G Street in Sparks.
Secret Witness can be reached at 775-322-4900. As a reminder, all calls to Secret Witness remain anonymous.
The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating the suspect(s) involved in the incident described below.
Anyone with relative information is urged to contact Sparks Police at 775-353-2225.
--
One man is in the hospital tonight after suffering a gunshot wound.
Sparks Police say the call came in around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 24 with reports of a shooting.
Upon arriving to the scene at G Street and Sullivan Lane, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
SPD says the investigation shows that several African American male suspects had forced the victim's apartment door open, trying to gain entry.
They tell us the suspects then fled in a four-door SUV, and fired shots as they did that.
Sparks Police say several rounds went through the outside wall of the apartment, when one of the rounds struck the victim in the head. He was transported to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Developments will be posted here.