Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken has signed a franchise agreement with local restaurant owner Damon Kreizenbeck to open 6 locations across northwest Nevada.
In 2015, he became a Firehouse Subs franchisee, opening his first location in his hometown of Carson City with his father-in-law, Patrick Lindsay. Kreizenbeck’s father-in-law will also be involved in the Big Chicken business, as will his wife, Karin and their daughters, Hanna, Lindsay and Kyda.
The chain was founded in 2018, and has more than 150 locations currently in its development pipeline. Upcoming franchise expansion includes new restaurants in Illinois, California, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio, Idaho, Utah and Nevada. Big Chicken currently has an existing location open in Las Vegas along with restaurants in Los Angeles, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin and on two Carnival Cruise ships.
To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com.