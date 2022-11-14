Sierra Nevada Properties has announced a donation drive benefitting Libby C. Booth Elementary School.
The locally owned and operated real estate brokerage will be hosting their annual warm clothes drive from Monday, November 14th to Wednesday, December 7th.
They are collecting new or gently used winter clothing items such as gloves, mittens, coats, socks, jackets, sweatshirts, winter shoes, and hats for children ages 5 to 12 years old.
Sierra Nevada Properties will be accepting donations in the lobby of their Reno office, located at 6990 S. McCarran Blvd. Ste. 300, Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The company’s yearly goal is to fill their complimentary moving trucks with donations to be delivered to the school.