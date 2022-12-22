A South Lake Tahoe man faces a second lewd-related charge in an ongoing investigation.
Last week, Douglas County deputies say they arrested 35-year-old Zachary Nance after they got a search warrant for his house.
Nance is charged of committing a sexual act with a child under 14 after authorities say the search warrant revealed evidence of the crime in his home.
Deputies say on Wednesday, they conducted a further investigation into a 2017 lewd act with a child under 14 years of age and determined there was enough probable cause to arrest.
Nance now faces a second charge of lewd act with a child under 14 years of age as a result of the investigation.
Nance’s bail was increased to a bondable bail at $600,000 or $100,000 cash.
Deputies also say during their investigation they found that Nance had plans to see other underage children in Stateline, Nevada, South Lake Tahoe and California.