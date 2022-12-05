South Lake Tahoe's Christmas Fire Engine to Cruise the Town

(December 5, 2022) South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will once again be cruising through the city streets spreading joy to all.
The fire engine will be out nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 10- Friday, Dec. 23.
You can see it with its decorative lights nearby or from afar while it plays holiday tunes. If you are close by the engine, be sure to grab a candy cane from one of the firefighters.
Weather or emergency situations may alter the schedule.
Christmas Fire Engine Holiday Schedule:
- Saturday, Dec. 10-Al Tahoe Blvd. (will start at 6 p.m.)
- Sunday, Dec.11-Sierra Blvd.
- Monday, Dec. 12-Ski Run Blvd.
- Tuesday, Dec.13-Barton/Tahoe Island neighborhood
- Wednesday, Dec.14-Tahoe Keys Blvd./State Streets
- Thursday, Dec. 15-Tahoe Keys Blvd./Venice Dr.
- Friday, Dec 16-Springwood Dr./Bijou Pines
- Saturday, Dec.17-Glenwood Way
- Sunday, Dec.18-South Y neighborhood/Tata Ln.
- Monday, Dec.19-Heavenly Valley neighborhood
- Tuesday, Dec.20-Stateline/Pioneer Trail
- Wednesday, Dec.21-Gardner Mountain neighborhood
- Thursday, Dec.22-Stateline area/hotel corridor
- Friday, Dec.23- Main areas on Highway 50 (within city limits)
You can also see the Christmas Fire Engine at the Festival of Winter Lights on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 5 p.m. at the Festival of Winter Lights at the Recreation Complex.