Carson City’s open burn season starts this week to give the opportunity to residents to dispose of their noxious weeds and other yard debris.
The Carson City Fire Department says burning will start this Friday, March 24th and will be allowed through May 23rd, weather permitting.
To participate, you will need a burn permit. You can fill out the form online here.
Permits are only available online at this time.
Once the permit it printed out, call 775-283-4776 each morning you plan to burn to verify burning is allowed for the day.