A new Maverik location is set to come to Reno.
Maverik tells us that the new planned store on 2nd Street and Kietzke Lane is scheduled to open by the 4th Quarter of 2023.
They say demolition should begin and be completed early this year.
Once finished, the store will be just under 6,000 6,000 square-feet and feature a picnic area, fresh food offerings, and assisted-checkout registers.
Regional Licensing and Permits in Washoe, Reno and Sparks shows that an application of commercial demolition of Suzie's Adult Superstore at 195 Kietzke Lane was filed on January 10 and subsequently approved
The City of Reno says the property has been approved for the Maverik:
The City will first need to review and approve the demolition permit, which typically is a quick turnaround (i.e completed within a few weeks). It will be up to the developer as to when they actually start demolishing the building. The property has been approved for a Maverik gas station. They will still need to submit a building permit, but that's the anticipated project.