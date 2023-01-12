U.S. 395 between State Route 167 (Lee Vining) and the town of Bridgeport is expected to reopen sometime Friday.
Caltrans says this stretch of highway, which includes Conway Summit, was one of the hardest hit areas of Mono County during the past week of storms.
Maintenance crews have been working 24/7 on the highway, clearing significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks from the road, and they will continue working overnight and into the morning.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
(January 10, 2023) State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
The highways were closed late Monday night due to the effects of the winter storms moving through the area. U.S. 6 reopened this morning at 2:50 am.
The highway is the main detour around the closure on U.S. 395 for vehicles traveling to Bridgeport, Carson City, and Reno.
Due to significant heavy snow, wind, and whiteout conditions on the highway, U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport.
Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road.
Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions starting tomorrow morning.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
(January 9, 2023) U.S. 395 continues its closure due to snow and will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport.
U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95.
Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions tomorrow, however with additional snow forecast early in the morning, the closure may be further extended.
As of Monday night, the following highways are closed in Inyo and Mono counties:
- U.S. 395 from Gorge Road to Bridgeport
- State Route 158 S (South June Lake Loop) 2.4 miles west of June Lake Junction
- U.S. 6 from Bishop to the Nevada State Line
- State Route 168 E from Death Valley Road to State Route 266
(Caltrans District 9 contributed to this story)