U.S. 395 continues its closure due to snow and will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport.
U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95.
Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions tomorrow, however with additional snow forecast early in the morning, the closure may be further extended.
Caltrans will continue to post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
(Caltrans District 9 contributed to this story)