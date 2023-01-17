Weather Alert

...FAST-MOVING COLD STORM LIKELY WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING... A quick-moving cold storm will impact the Sierra Nevada and western Nevada Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, bringing travel disruptions to the Thursday morning commute. A quieter period looks likely for this weekend. * WESTERN NEVADA: Light snowfall is possible Wednesday night, which could generate commute headaches Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will generally be an inch or less, with up to 3 inches possible above 5000 feet and in northern Washoe County. * SIERRA NEVADA: Light to moderate snowfall is expected Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, creating travel issues, especially at passes above 7000 feet. Generally 3 to 8 inches of snowfall is possible across northeast California (mainly west of US-395) and the northern Sierra Nevada below 7000 feet. Above 7000 feet in the northern Sierra Nevada, 6 to 12 inches are possible. Farther south into Mono County, 1 to 5 inches of snowfall will be possible west of US-395, with 6 to 8" along the Sierra crest. Strong west-southwest wind gusts to 90 mph are probable along ridges across the Sierra Nevada, generating impacts to backcountry recreation and aviation interests. Prepare for slow going traffic and icy spots Thursday morning in western Nevada. Leave early and take your time. Travel over Sierra passes could be very difficult. Have your winter travel kit ready in your vehicle with food, water, clothing, blankets, flashlights, chains, etc. For the latest road conditions, check with NDOT and Caltrans.