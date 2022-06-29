Waste Management Partners with Sierra Arts Foundation for Recycled Art Show

Waste Management, a leading company in sustainable waste collection and management, has partnered with Sierra Arts Foundation, a non-profit advocating for the arts and artists, for a recycled-themed art show this Summer.
The show, “Trash to Treasures,” will be on display from July 1 - 25 at the Sierra Arts Foundation’s location in the Riverside District in Reno and will focus on found object art, upcycled, repurposed, and recycled materials.
The month-long event is free and open to the public.
“We’re really excited to partner with Waste Management on this exciting art exhibit to illustrate the importance of recycling,” said Tracey Oliver, executive director of Sierra Arts Foundation. “We’ve long believed art can solve any problem and July’s installation will actively show how the arts can shine a light on issues that affect us here in the Biggest Little City and across the globe.”
Artists have been encouraged to use the following materials in their pieces:
- Plastic Bottles & Containers - bottle, jars, jugs, and tubs
- Food & Beverage Cans - tin, aluminum, steel food and beverage cans
- Glass - bottles and jars
- Paper - newspaper, magazines, junk mail, cardboard & paperboard
“Through this partnership with Sierra Arts Foundation, we are able to educate the community about recycling in an artistic way,” said Kendra Kostelecky, Northern Nevada Contract Manager of Waste Management. “We’re looking forward to this partnership and excited to see what the local artists in our community will create using these recycled materials.”
Aside from the exhibit, a reception will be held at Sierra Arts Foundation on Saturday, July 16 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. A representative from Waste Management will be speaking, along with a representative from the Sierra Arts Foundation, on recycling in the community and why this exhibit is assisting in that effort.
