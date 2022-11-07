Experience one of the greatest game shows of all time like never before with Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience coming to the acclaimed Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) for two shows on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
This unique show is the only way fans can experience America’s Game® outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Guests will be welcomed into an immersive lobby experience, complete with a rich history of the show, authentic TV props, photo opportunities and more.
Audience members can enjoy a warm-up act and watch the set come to life.
Television personality and “American Idol” standout Clay Aiken will guide players through four high-energy games on stage and randomly select audience members to win cash and prizes. During the exciting bonus round, a player on stage as well as an audience member could win up to $10,000 in cash. Tickets to be an audience member start at $33.50 and are still available for purchase at grandsierraresort.com.
Guests will also have the opportunity to try out to go on stage and win big. Selected contestants will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more.
Contestant registration will take place the day of the show, starting up to three hours prior to showtime – ticket purchase is not required to register to be a contestant and will not be considered a factor in the random selection process.
Pre-register for a chance to be selected as a contestant for the 4 p.m. show and the 8 p.m. show.
A video with more details for potential contestants can be found here.
Doors for both shows open one hour prior to showtime.