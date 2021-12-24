Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wind prone locations could see gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS ACROSS THE SIERRA THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... ...WESTERN NEVADA VALLEY SNOWFALL EXPECTED SATURDAY... A very active winter weather pattern continues as a series of storms impact the Sierra and western Nevada this weekend and into early next week. WESTERN NEVADA: * ICY ROADS: Recent heavy rain and freezing temperatures could result in icy roads and walkways tonight into Friday morning. Impacts to the Friday morning commute are possible due to icy roads and continuing rain and snow showers down in the valleys. * GUSTY WINDS: Gusty W/SW winds will spread across much of western Nevada by Friday afternoon. Strongest winds are expected across far northern Washoe County and through the US395/I580 corridor. See the Wind Advisory for the latest details. Wind gusts of 45-55 mph possible through Saturday morning. Heightened impacts to high profile vehicles and hazardous lake conditions expected. * VALLEY FLOOR SNOW ON CHRISTMAS DAY: Snow levels will plummet to all valley floors by Saturday morning. Several inches of accumulating snowfall is looking increasingly likely beginning Christmas morning. Expected travel impacts and snow covered roads across all elevations. Up to an inch of snowfall possible across western Nevada Basin and Range communities. SIERRA AND NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA: * Winter Storm Warnings are in place through next week Tuesday. Please check those for the latest details. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you're heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. * Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California) or download the mobile applications NVRoads (Nevada) and Quickmap (California.)

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 5 to 10 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong and gusty winds could cause tree damage and low visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&