Detectives are currently working on photos and video surveillance.
Lyon County deputies need your help finding two men who robbed the Silver Strike Casino in Silver Springs early Wednesday morning.
Deputies say the two men, armed with guns, took some cash and then drove off westbound on Highway 50 in a white-colored GMC type SUV. Deputies believe the duo headed towards USA Parkway to I-80.
Deputies say one man wore a black hoodie, blue mask, blue pants and blue latex type gloves. He was seen carrying a semi-automatic handgun.
The other man wore a black jacket, gray sweatshirt white N95 type mask and black Vans type shoes.
The men were described as white or possibly Hispanic.
The vehicle is described as a GMC type SUV with a roof rack and tinted windows.
If you have information that can help authorities, call Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-577-5023, or call/text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A cash reward may be offered.