Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who robbed the Valero Gas Station in Dayton Wednesday morning.
Deputies say the suspect walked behind the cash register, demanded money and threatened to shoot the clerk. Once he got some cash, he then fled the store, westbound on Highway 50 in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Toyota or Mitsubishi with a tire rack attached to the rear.
The suspect is described as white, approximately 5'8" to 5'10", with a goatee. He wore a black sweatshirt with the word SAVAGE inscribed on the front. The back shows teeth on the upper and lower parts of the clothing. He was also wearing camouflage styled shorts, and white and blue shoes.
A separate car of interest also seen around the time of the 9:40 a.m. crime is a white Chevrolet Malibu.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You may be eligible for a reward.