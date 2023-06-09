On June 9th, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says it was made aware of a possible child neglect/ endangerment situation in the Moundhouse area by an anonymous source. Police say that the reporting party claimed that a child was seen wandering a Moundhouse neighborhood in their diaper without parental supervision. Police also say that at one point, they returned the child back to their home and observed poor living conditions.
Deputies with Lyon County say they responded to the residence in question, but were unable to contact anyone there. However, from outside of the home, Deputies did report the inside to be dirty, as there was trash and feces throughout it.
Lyon County officers did get a search warrant for the home, which was served. Upon entering the residence, Deputies observed the residence to be uninhabitable.
Alexander and Kimberly Ciaccio were both placed under arrest as a result of this investigation, and are facing charges of Child Abuse/ Endangerment (felonies). Additionally, Alexander is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Child and Family Services arrived on scene and too custody of the two juveniles who were living in the home.