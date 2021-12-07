If you drive along Pyramid Highway, you can expect to see some improvements to your daily commute. An expansion project will widen lanes and add some new features.
Hundreds of drivers are strolled down Pyramid Highway, Tuesday night.
Some made a left turn or a right turn into a shopping center, others grab a bite to eat.
Many are head home to Spanish Springs.
More than 50 thousand cars drive through that stretch, every da, but only two lanes exist in each direction and a cross walk that leads to no sidewalk.
Now, transportation leaders have been taking notice.
"We're all familiar with how quickly Pyramid Highway is developing,' said Meg Ragonese, Public Information Officer for the Nevada Department of Transportation.
She says NDOT will be making some major improvements.
"It's critical to make sure that Pyramid highway continues to provide the access and mobility that Spanish Springs and other communities need," Ragonese added.
In a simulation video from NDOT, about one and a half miles of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway is expanded from four to six lanes, and from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive, those lanes are completely reconstructed.
"This important road improvement project will add traffic capacity and help enhance safety and roadside drainage," Ragonese told 2 News.
Smart traffic signals, sidewalks, bicycle lanes and sound walls will also line the roadway.
It is all part of a five phase project with plans to eventually connect Pyramid Highway to Highway 395.
The project is in conjunction with RTC.
NDOT says it will cost $54 million paid for by federal, state and local tax dollars.
Construction is expected to begin Spring of 2023.
CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will host virtual and in-person public meetings from Dec. 7-21 to provide an update on future widening of Pyramid Highway.
The meeting will be available both in-person and virtually to learn more about the first phase of the Pyramid Highway/U.S. 395 Connection project:
- Virtual meeting option: Visitors can view project information and provide comments by visiting the virtual public meeting any time Dec.7-21 at pyramidhighway.com. Both English and Spanish language will be available.
- In-person meeting option: An in-person open house public meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14 between 4-7 p.m. at Lena Juniper Elementary School, 225 Queen Way in Sparks. A formal presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m.
- Comments can be submitted by Dec. 21, 2021 via e-mail at info@pyramidhighway.com or by mail to Nanette Maxwell, NDOT project manager, at 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV., 89712.
- For those unable to attend in person or access the virtual meeting, public access to computers and hard copies of the presentation will also be available at the Sparks Library, 1125 12th Street, Sparks, NV and at the Spanish Springs Library, 7100-A Pyramid Highway, Sparks, NV. Those needing additional assistance with access to the meeting can contact (702) 232-5288.
Project construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2023.
The project will improve safety and mobility by widening approximately one and a half miles of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway from four to six lanes.
Just under one mile of existing four-lane roadway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive will also reconstructed.
Improvements also include installation of smart traffic signals and sidewalk, bicycle lanes, shared use path, screening/sound walls, as well as enhanced drainage infrastructure.
