The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on phase one of the Lemmon Drive Project, including the Diverging Diamond Interchange. As part of the project, the RTC will be conducting major roadway paving operations during a marathon work weekend.
The entire Lemmon Drive intersection under U.S. 395, and all on- and off-ramps at Lemmon Drive, will be closed to all traffic beginning Friday, June 24 at 10 p.m. through Monday, June 27 at 5 a.m. Traffic on U.S. 395 will not be affected by the closure.
All traffic will be detoured to the Stead Boulevard or Golden Valley Road exits.
- Traffic that detours at Stead Boulevard can use Lear Boulevard, Military Road, Sky Vista Parkway, or Virginia Street.
- Traffic that detours at Golden Valley Road can use North Hills Boulevard or Virginia Street.
Following this marathon paving weekend, drivers can anticipate night time intersection closures for roadway striping. The dates for this work have not been set, but construction crews will close half of the intersection at a time to complete this work. This work will be announced in advance.
About the Lemmon Drive Project:
The Lemmon Drive Project will widen Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. The project will increase capacity, improve safety, and provide multimodal transportation choices. Construction on phase one is anticipated to be complete by early August, weather permitting.
About the Diverging Diamond Interchange:
The RTC is constructing a new Diverging Diamond Interchange, or DDI, at the Lemmon Drive/US 395 intersection. The new configuration will help improve traffic flow and increase safety.
When it is complete, the DDI will operate similarly to the DDI at Moana Lane/I-580.
To help people visualize the changes that will take place, the RTC has created a virtual simulation of the DDI. The community is encouraged to watch the simulation video. Once you have completed the virtual drive, you can enter your email on the website for an opportunity to receive a gift card from a business within the construction zone. For more information, visit LemmonDDI.com.
For information about the project and to receive updates, text LEMMON to 797979 or visit NorthValleysImprovements.com
(RTC contributed to this report.)