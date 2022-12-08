A man who is accused of committing lewd acts on his 9-year-old granddaughter is back in Washoe County after police say he fled to North Carolina.
70-year-old Randolph Patrick was arrested by Sparks Police last month in New Bern, North Carolina.
Police say Patrick was initially identified as a suspect in the case in August 2020.
When he found out, he then allegedly fled across the country until an extraditable arrest warrant was issued for him on October 31st of this year.
Patrick was booked into the Washoe County Jail six days later on three counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 by a person over 18.
His bail is set for $20,000.