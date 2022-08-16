Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a car with two children inside of it.
It started Monday afternoon in Reno and police say the suspect led them on a chase ending in Carson City.
According to law enforcement, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with dealer paper plates was stolen from south Virginia Street.
Police say there were children in the car while the mother went inside a store.
After using tracker information to find the car, police saw it was heading towards Carson City.
They say the children in the car had been left at a hotel and were eventually returned to their mother safely.
The suspect was eventually blocked by police and arrested.
He's been identified as Jason Day. He faces charges of grand theft auto, kidnapping and child endangerment.