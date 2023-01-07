The Elko County Sherriff's Office says they arrested a man from Ryndon on multiple charges of animal cruelty.
WARNING: Some of the story may be disturbing to some readers.
On January 4, 2023, deputies arrested Jon Hickox of Ryndon, NV for 9 counts of torturing, injuring, or abandonment of animals.
The arrest was the result of an investigation that began on December 8, 2022 from an anonymous report that Hickox had 6 horses on his property that were being neglected.
When deputies responded to the property, it was discovered that one of the horses was deceased and the others were in extremely poor condition due to not having food or water for an extended period of time.
The sheriff's office says the horses were in such poor condition that two were euthanized by a veterinarian.
The remaining three horses are currently being cared for by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office staff and are receiving regular veterinary care to help them recover.
Additionally, three dogs were taken from the property.
The dogs had been contained in small wire kennels that were described as being full of feces while being unable to have access to water.