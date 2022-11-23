A man faces several charges in connection with a series of window smash car burglaries.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the alleged burglaries during this past spring and summer.
As a result of the investigation, WCSO Detectives say they found that Todd Lucas was responsible for four car burglaries and associated felony crimes committed after the burglaries.
Authorities say Lucas is currently on probation for previous car burglary convictions.
On Tuesday, with the assistance of Nevada Parole and Probation, Todd Lucas was taken into custody and booked on the following charges:
* Four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, 2+
* Seven counts fraudulent use of credit/debit card
* One count of attempted use of credit/debit card
* Two counts of possess stolen property $1200-$5000
* Two counts of possess stolen property less than $1200
* Four counts of destroy property of another
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about these crimes to email Detective Trevor Solano at TSolano@washoecounty.gov.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)