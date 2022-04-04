Sacramento police have announced an arrest connected with the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital city as multiple shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives.
Police said Dandre Martin, 26, was on booked Monday as a “related suspect” on assault and illegal firearms charges.
Detectives and SWAT team members say they found one handgun during searches of three homes in the area.
The Sacramento County coroner earlier identified the six people who were killed in the shooting.
The three women who were killed are Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21.
The three male victims are Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.
Sunday’s violence was the third time in the U.S. this year that at least six people were killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. And it was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.
On Feb. 28, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a church during a weekly supervised visitation. David Mora, 39, was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon, even though he was under a restraining order that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
In a tweet, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg decried rising gun violence, calling it “the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it."
“Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend,” he said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that his administration was working closely with law enforcement.
“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief," he said.
The area where Sunday’s shooting occurred is packed with restaurants and bars. Nightclubs close at 2 a.m. and it’s normal for streets to be full of people at that hour.
Kay Harris, 32, told AP she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother Sergio Harris had been killed. She said she thought he had been at the London nightclub, which is near the shooting.
Harris said she has been to the club a few times and described it as a place for “the younger crowd.” She spent the morning circling the block waiting for news.
“Very much so a senseless, violent act,” she said.
Pamela Harris, Sergio Harris' mother, told The Sacramento Bee the family has not heard from him yet.
“We just want to know what happened to him,” Pamela Harris told the newspaper. “Not knowing anything is just hard to face.”
Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.
“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said.
UC Davis Medical Center received four patients from the downtown shooting, spokesperson Stephanie Winn said. She declined to provide their genders or conditions, referring media to police.
Ten ambulances and fifty first responders from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the shooting, according to Capt. Keith Wade.
