A man is behind bars after Reno Police say he intentionally crashed his wife's car after an argument.
The incident happened late Friday morning on Plumas Street.
After the sedan crashed through a fence and rolled through a guardrail, police say the man ran from officers, but was quickly captured.
The unidentified driver suffered minor injuries and was later booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of hit & run, domestic abuse and resisting arrest.
Police say the car also damaged two nearby properties.